Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

