Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.