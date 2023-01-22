Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Racine, WI
