It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI
