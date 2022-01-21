Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.