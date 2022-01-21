It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Wi…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend ti…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 6 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…