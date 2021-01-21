 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

