Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
