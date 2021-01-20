It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.4. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcaste…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.7. 18 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.23. 12 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of p…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.5. Today's forecasted l…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day t…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good da…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …