 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.4. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News