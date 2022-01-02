 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News