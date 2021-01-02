 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.08. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News