Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.08. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.