 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News