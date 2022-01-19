Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 6 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.