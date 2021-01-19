 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.23. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

