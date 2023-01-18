It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance o…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Racine cou…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The a…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast i…