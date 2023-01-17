Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.