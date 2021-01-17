 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.5. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News