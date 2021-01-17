Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.5. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.