Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

