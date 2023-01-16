Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It shou…
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low.…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. W…