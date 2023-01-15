Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.