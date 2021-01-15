 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

