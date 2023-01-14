Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Racine, WI
