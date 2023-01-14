 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

