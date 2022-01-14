It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 20 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI
