Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.