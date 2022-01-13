Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
