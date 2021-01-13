Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.89. A 28-degree l…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…