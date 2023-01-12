Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
