Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

