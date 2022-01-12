Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted lo…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 16 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 4 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds tod…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Today's con…