Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
