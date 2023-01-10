Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.