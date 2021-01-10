It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI
