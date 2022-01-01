Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.