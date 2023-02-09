Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Racine, WI
