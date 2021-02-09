 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 4.12. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

