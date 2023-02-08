The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
Warming up a little bit more today, but the warming trend will come to an end with a cold front tonight. Find out when the rain chance will be…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degree…