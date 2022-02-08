 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

