It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.33. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. Today's for…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.34. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. A 14-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in th…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
For the drive home in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.12. We'll see a …
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…