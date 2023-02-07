Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
