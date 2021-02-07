Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.12. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.