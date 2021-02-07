It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.12. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. Today's for…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.34. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. A 14-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in th…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might b…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 22 degrees is…
For the drive home in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 6…