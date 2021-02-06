 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.34. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News