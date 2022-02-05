Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.