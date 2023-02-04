It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Racine, WI
