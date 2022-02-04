It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. There is on…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good da…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.