Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.