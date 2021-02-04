Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.