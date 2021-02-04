 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News