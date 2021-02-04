Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rain…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might b…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. 25 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. A 14-degree low is …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 22 degrees is…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…