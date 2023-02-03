It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest …