It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI
