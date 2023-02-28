Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 8:49 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Racine, WI
