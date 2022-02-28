Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.