Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Racine, WI
