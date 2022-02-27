It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, wit…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 20-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
This evening in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturd…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.