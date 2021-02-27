 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

