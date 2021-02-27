Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predict…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degree…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Racine pe…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 16 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with tempe…