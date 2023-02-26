Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
Below normal temperatures today and scattered snow showers expected during Friday evening activities. Find out how long the snow will stick ar…
Mainly dry during the day, but scattered rain and snow showers in southern Wisconsin Monday night with a cold front
A cold front will arrive tonight and with an area of low pressure moving in behind it, the chance for rain and snow is coming back and stickin…