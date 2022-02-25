Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.